Netizens Slam Broadcasters For Ignoring Neeraj Chopra, No Cameras Caught Him

There is a piece of news coming out that Neeraj Chopra was at the World Cup final but no cameras caught him and it makes the fans fume. He is an Indian track and field athlete who is mostly known as India’s Olympic champion and javelin thrower. He carries a massive number of fans around the world and many individuals follow him on his social media accounts. This news is rapidly running in the trends of the internet and many are showing their interest to know more related to this topic. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this topic and we will also talk about Neeraj in this article, so read completely.

Recently, he attended the International Champion Cricket tournament’s cricket match which was played between India and Australia but he was not seen on camera which made the fans angry. Yes, you heard right he attended the match. However, he was not shown on camera during the match which resulted in many fans being surprised and upset that the cameras didn’t show him cheering for the Indian team. Many fans don’t know he was there at the stadium and this news was highlighted when he shared a post on Twitter. Keep reading.

Netizens Slam Broadcasters For Ignoring Neeraj Chopra

According to the sources, Neeraj Chopra shared a picture post from the stadium on his Twitter account. This picture gathered huge popularity over the internet and ran in the trends of many social media pages. This post has gained 4.8 million views, 8.1 retweets and quotes, 835 comments, and 105,000 likes. He wrote “Team India, you made us proud. Hard luck in the final. It wasn’t our night, but a tournament that we’ll never forget” in the caption of this post. Now, many social media users and his fans are expressing their anger and hate because no camera has captured him.

Neeraj shared a picture of himself and it went viral in a short time period. He was at the stadium during the match between India vs Australia but he did not appear on any camera making the fans angry. Many of his fans and social media users are sharing their reactions for not showing him and it became a topic of discussion. He gained love and attention after winning a gold medal in the men's javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics. He is also known as India's "Golden Boy". He didn't reply to this event yet and there is no more details are coming out.