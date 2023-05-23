Nokia C32 Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Specifications and More

The good news is coming for Nokia lovers. As per reports, Nokia C32 has been launched in India. The customers want to know the price and features of the new device of Nokia. This news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People have many quarries regarding this news. After, the coming launch date of the Nokia C32, the demand for this phone is increasing day by day. What is the price of this new model of C32? If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, Nokia C32 is launched in India. It has 4GB Ram and 64GB storage. As per reports, this new model of Nokia was launched in India on Tuesday. Further, the company is giving a one-year replacement guarantee. The demand for this new model of Nokia is rapidly increasing day by day. People are very curious to know the price information in India. The company is announced three color options. It has two storage variants. Its battery life is almost three days. It has a dual rear camera unit.

Nokia C32 Launched in India

Now, let’s talk about the Nokia C32 price information in India. Basically, it has two variants first variant base is 4GB+64GB which price is Rs. 8,999 while the second variant base is 4GB+128Gb which price in India is Rs. 9,499. Now, the question is raising that where you can buy this new model of Nokia C32. Let us tell you that you can buy this new model online. It is available on Nokia India online store and also available near your phone stores. Further, you can buy this new model with no-cost EMI. The company is offering an EMI of Rs. 1,584. You have to just pay only for 6 months if you buy through no-cost EMI.

If we talk about the features and specifications of the new model of the Nokia C32, the company is offering three colors of the models. You can see three colors, Beach Pink, Mint, and Charcoal. It has a curved 2.5D 6.55-inch display. The pixel size is 1600*700. The ratio of the new model is 20:9. The company is offering two-year quarterly security. It has a rectangular dual rear camera. The battery can store power 5,000mAh. Also, you can see the fingerprint sensor in Nokia C32. If we get any other regarding this news we will update you on the same site.