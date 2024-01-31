On Which Platform True Lover Movie Is Releasing: Check Date And Time

True Lover OTT Release Date, OTT Platform, Time, Cast, Watch Online. Good day, Today a news has come stating about the upcoming thriller and drama movie named True Lover. Stay within this article to find out more about this news. Comprehensive details about the OTT release date, time, cast, OTT platform, trailer, and more for the movie “True Lover” can be found in this article. The digital rights information for “True Lover” is yet to be disclosed by the makers, and the movie was released in theaters on February 9, 2024.

True Lover OTT Release Date

Following the immense success of the 2023 film “Good Night,” featuring Manikandan in the lead role, the production team is presently engaged in crafting another movie slated for a February 2024 theatrical release. Prabhu Ram Vyas, known for directing several Tamil short films and making his debut with the series “Livin” featuring Kanna Ravi in 2017, is at the helm of “True Lover.” This marks his directorial debut in feature films. The recently released teaser suggests that the film revolves around a young couple navigating the ups and downs of an emotional roller coaster in their relationship. It remains to be seen how adeptly the movie explores the intricacies of modern relationships.



Apart from being produced by the same production label as “Good Night,” “True Lover” also sees Sean Roldan contributing as its composer. The collaboration of Manikandan, Sean Roldan, and Million Dollar Studios hints at another enjoyable film akin to “Good Night.” Anticipation rises for another hit song akin to the success of “Naan Gaali” from the debut of “Good Night.” While an exact date is yet to be confirmed, the production team has expressed that “True Lover” is scheduled for a theatrical release on Valentine’s Day 2024. Subsequently, the film is expected to become available on streaming services in March 2024, following its February 2024 cinematic debut. In “True Lover,” Gouri Priya takes on the lead female role. Originating from Telugu, she marked her debut in Telugu cinema as the lead actor in Aha’s series “Mail,” alongside Priyadarshi, following her appearances in popular Telugu YouTube videos. Gouri Priya has also been featured in the recent Telugu hit song “MAD.” Expanding her horizons, she made her Tamil screen debut with the release of the latest Tamil anthology, “Modern Love Chennai,” on Amazon Prime Video. With talents extending to singing and classical dance, her success in “True Lover” is anticipated to open doors for more opportunities in Telugu and Tamil cinema. Information regarding the OTT platform for the movie’s debut is yet to be disclosed by the film studio.



The narrative of “True Lover” revolves around a young couple who found love during their college days. However, the boyfriend’s possessiveness towards his girlfriend puts a strain on their relationship, leading to a cascade of unexpected events in their lives. In “True Lover,” actress Sri Gouri Priya makes her debut in a Tamil feature film alongside Manikandan in the lead role. The identities and details of the remaining cast members have not yet been revealed by the film crew. “True Lover” was both written and directed by Prabhu Ram Vyas. It is produced by Yuvaraj Ganesan, Magesh Raj Pasilian, and Pasilian Nazerath under the banner of Million Dollar Studios in collaboration with MRP Entertainment. The film’s soundtrack is composed by Sean Roldan, and Shreyaas Krishna is responsible for the cinematography.