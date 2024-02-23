OnePlus 12R Launch in India Genshin Impact Edition to on February 28 Specs and Features

Here, we will talk about the latest news that the company OnePlus is going to launch OnePlus 12 series including OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones. It is a good chance for those who are waiting to buy a new smartphone and many are reaching out the online sites to get more details related to this topic. Our sources have fetched all the information about the launching of these devices in the Indian market and we will try to share it all briefly. Let’s continue your reading and don’t skip any single line or word to get all the details, so keep reading.

Reportedly, OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact special edition smartphone topic is rapidly running on the top of the internet sites. Oneplus company is going to launch its OnePlus series in the Indian market and it is the first-ever deeply customized OnePlus flagship with Genshin Impact. The company will launch its latest flagship smartphone lineup, the OnePlus 12 series last month. This series includes the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 12R smartphones. In January at the event, the news of its launching was officially announced by the Chinese smartphone maker the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact special edition smartphone in India on 28 February 2024. Keep reading…

OnePlus 12R Launch in India

Meanwhile, only five days are left and these devices will be available soon in the Indian market and people can easily buy it. The company also highlighted that it will be the first-ever deeply customized OnePlus flagship with Genshin Impact. The company has now listed the special edition smartphone on its official India website and the listing has a ‘Notify Me’ option for interested customers who want to win the upcoming smartphone for free. However, the company is yet to announce the price of the special edition smartphone which is expected to be revealed at the launch. Swipe up to know more…

Let us talk about its features, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition offers a lighting-inspired design based on the character Kequing. It also offers a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It features a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. It has a 50 MP + 8 MP + 2MPRear camera and a 16 MPSelfie camera. At present, most of the details remain unclear such as price, color, where to buy, availability, and many more.