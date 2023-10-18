OPPO A18 4GB + 128GB Variant Launched in India, Check Full Specifications, Features

Oppo has just released a new version of their A18 smartphone in India, and it’s now available with a whopping 128GB of storage. Previously, the A18 was only available with 64GB of storage. The Oppo A18 is a great entry-level phone, and it’s packed with all the bells and whistles. It has a 6.5-inch full-HD display, an octium processor, a fingerprint sensor on the side, and a 5000mAh battery. Oppo A18 price in India Oppo A18 4 GB + 128 GB price in India is Rs 11.499.

You can purchase it from Flipkart as well as the official OPPO India website. You can also pre-order it from the OPPO website. The shipping of the OPPO A18 will start on October 25. To make the purchase more convenient, OPPO is offering a Rs. 1,000 discount on select cards. You can also avail a no-obligation EMI facility. Alternatively, if you are looking for the 64GB version, you can purchase it from Rs 9.999. You can choose from the following color options: Glowing Black, Glowing Blue.