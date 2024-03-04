PES vs MUL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Super League T20

It is emerging that the next cricket match of the Super League T20 Tournament is going to be played and the match is fixed to be played between Peshawar Zalmi (PES) and the team will play against the team Multan Sultans (MUL). Both teams have a large number of fans who are waiting to enjoy the match against each other. It is set to begin play at 07:30 pm on Tuesday 5 March 2024 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Many are waiting and showing their curiosity to know more, so we made an article and mentioned all the available details about this match.

There are only six teams in this league and all are performing their best to receive good responses from fans and viewers. Both teams have also played well and gained huge love from the viewers. Peshawar Zalmi has played six matches and faced three wins, two losses, or one draw. The team PES is presently ranked in the 3rd place in the points table. On the other hand, Multan Sultans has played seven matches and faced six wins, or one loss. The team MUL is ranked at the top of the points table in this league. Read on…

PES vs MUL (Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans) Match Details

Match: Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans (PES vs MUL)

Tournament: Super League T20

Date: Tuesday, 5th March 2024

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

PES vs MUL Match Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

PES vs MUL (Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans) Playing 11

Peshawar Zalmi (PES) Possible Playing 11 1.Saim Ayub, 2. Babar Azam(C), 3. Mohammad Haris(WK), 4. Haseebullah(WK), 5. Paul Walter, 6. Rovman Powell, 7. Asif Ali, 8. Luke Wood, 9. Naveen-ul-Haq, 10. Arif Yaqoob, 11. Salman Irshad