Poco to Launch X6 Series Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Specs and Features

Today we are going to share some interesting news with you. Recent news has revealed that the Poco X6 series is going to be launched in India. Yes, you heard it right. The news of the launch of the Poco X6 series is making headlines on the internet and is also attracting people’s attention. After hearing this news, people have started asking many questions as to what kind of special features have been updated in the Poco X6 series phones this time. What is going to be the price of Poco X6 series phones and many other questions? With this, we have brought for you some important information about Poco X6 series phones which we will share with you in this article. To know about Poco X6 series phones, you must stay with us until the end of the article.

First of all, let us know what kind of features Poco company has updated in the phone for its users this time. According to the information, it has been learned that Poco users are going to get the feature of MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC for the first time in the upcoming new Poco X6 series. Poco company shared a post on the x social media platform in which he said that he is going to launch his Poco X6 series in India soon.

Poco to Launch X6 Series Launched in India

However, this news is a piece of good news for Indians that now Indian users will also be able to use the innovative MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC in the Poco x6 series Talking about the camera of POCO X6 series phones, this time also the company has fitted a 16 MP front camera in its POCO X6 series phones. Now you will be able to enjoy your amazing photos and video captures with the help of this camera quality.

Now let’s talk about the price of Poco x6 series phones, according to the source that has come out, the company is going to price the phone at Rs 23,000. The company has launched its Poco X6 series phone in India on 27 December 2023. Visit your nearest showroom today and bring this amazing and high-quality phone to your home. Here we have shared with you all the information related to the Poco X6 series phone. Don’t forget to follow us for more such news because we will provide you with all the latest news.