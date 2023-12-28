CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Poco to Launch X6 Series Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Specs and Features

31 mins ago
Add Comment
by Vandna Chauhan

Today we are going to share some interesting news with you. Recent news has revealed that the Poco X6 series is going to be launched in India. Yes, you heard it right. The news of the launch of the Poco X6 series is making headlines on the internet and is also attracting people’s attention. After hearing this news, people have started asking many questions as to what kind of special features have been updated in the Poco X6 series phones this time. What is going to be the price of Poco X6 series phones and many other questions? With this, we have brought for you some important information about Poco X6 series phones which we will share with you in this article. To know about Poco X6 series phones, you must stay with us until the end of the article.

Poco to Launch X6

First of all, let us know what kind of features Poco company has updated in the phone for its users this time. According to the information, it has been learned that Poco users are going to get the feature of MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC for the first time in the upcoming new Poco X6 series. Poco company shared a post on the x social media platform in which he said that he is going to launch his Poco X6 series in India soon.

Poco to Launch X6 Series Launched in India

However, this news is a piece of good news for Indians that now Indian users will also be able to use the innovative MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC in the Poco x6 series Talking about the camera of POCO X6 series phones, this time also the company has fitted a 16 MP front camera in its POCO X6 series phones. Now you will be able to enjoy your amazing photos and video captures with the help of this camera quality.

Now let’s talk about the price of Poco x6 series phones, according to the source that has come out, the company is going to price the phone at Rs 23,000. The company has launched its Poco X6 series phone in India on 27 December 2023. Visit your nearest showroom today and bring this amazing and high-quality phone to your home. Here we have shared with you all the information related to the Poco X6 series phone. Don’t forget to follow us for more such news because we will provide you with all the latest news.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

free male enhancement samples no credit card potenca male enhancement pills unprotected sex night before sugar pills free viagra pills online free sample male enhancement products drugs can also contribute to premature ejaculation smiling bob male enhancement go on red pills male enhancement what is the link between diet pills and liver damage vanish diet pill side effects do fat burning pills work yahoo answers what diet pills are fda approved lose weight in neck area shark tank simply acv keto gummies keto plus diet pills cost how to lose weight with omad who carries rapid tone diet pills fruit and veg diet pills does oprah really have a diet gummy lose weight and get abs mexican diet pills with mood enhancer v3 diet pill marketing company is zantrex black a good diet pill things to give up to lose weight celebrity secret diet pills approved science keto pills ingredients cbd gummies in combo with hydrocodone benefits of smoking cbd cigarettes sugar free thc gummies near me kushy punch cbd gummy review cbd sugar free gummy bears best cbd gummies for focus and concentration cbd like pain relief best cbd thc sleep gummies hempfusion cbd gummies ambien and thc gummies thc gummies for sleep safe cbd gummies type 2 super cbd gummies 300 mg for hair loss boomer golf am cbd gummy drops 20 ct