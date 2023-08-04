Punjab Woman Shoots Video on Bonnet of Moving Thar, Video Goes Viral on Internet

Currently, a video of a girl is circulating all around the internet and creating a huge controversy. As per the sources, a Punjab woman shoots a video on the bonnet of moving Thar. The case is filed against the woman. The woman shoots the video and posted it on her social media platform. People are hugely searching for the viral video of the woman. The moment this news is uploaded it’s gone viral. People want to know what actually happened to the woman. Why her vehicle seize? Keep following this page to know the complete information regarding this viral news. Scroll down the page.

According to the sources, a case has been filed against a woman. The woman’s viral video is caught by the police. If you are searching for what is in the viral video so let us tell you that in the viral video, the woman sitting on the bonnet of a moving SUV car. Further, another one of her friends made her video. The woman is 25 years old. The video of the woman is gone in a just few hours after uploading. Shas has been issued a warning for allegedly sitting on the bonnet of a moving Thar.

Punjab Woman Shoots Video on Bonnet of Moving Thar

As per the sources, the woman is from Punjab. She made the video on the Jalandhar-Jammu national highway. This place is near Dasuya. In the viral video as we can see that the woman is sitting on the moving Thar. As it is looking like she was celebrating her 1 million followers. The police department is not revealed the name of the woman. The case is filed against the 25-year-old woman. It is alarming to witness such an act, as it not only puts the individual’s life at risk but also endangers the lives of others on the road.

In response to the video, the police managed to trace the SUV owner through the registration number and subsequently impounded the car under the Motor Vehicles Act. The act of sitting on the bonnet of a moving vehicle is a violation of traffic rules and regulations, which are put in place to ensure the safety of all road users. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of adhering to traffic rules and practicing responsible behavior on the roads. Engaging in reckless activities not only puts one’s life in danger but also jeopardizes the lives of innocent people. It is very important to follow traffic rules. Further, apart from this, the woman’s vehicle has been seized said ‘ Dasuya Station House Officer Balwinder Singh.