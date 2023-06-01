Rajasthan RBSE Class 5th Result 2023 Announced @rajshaladarpan.nice.in; Check Direct Link

Today we will share the very big news that has come out. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Rajasthan RBSE Class 5th Result 2023 Announced

The Rajasthan Board of secondary education (RBSE) has officially announced the results for the class 5 exams. Students can access their grades on the RBSE official website or the Raj Shala Darpan portal. The results were declared by Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla, the Rajasthan cabinet minister, at Bharat Nirman Rajiv Gandhi Sewa Kendra in Bikaner. An impressive 97.30% of students have passed the RBSE class 5th exams. The examinations took place from April 13 to 21, 2023, with a participation of approximately 14,68,130 students. To check your RBSE class 5th result, follow these steps: Visit the RBSE website, navigate to the results section, select the 5th result, enter your details accurately, submit, and view your result with subject-wise marks and overall grade. Make sure to download and print a copy for future reference.

Alternatively, students can check their results on the Raj Shala Darpan portal or other websites such as indiaresults.com or results.nic.in. Keep an eye on the official board website for the latest updates. Remember, no student will fail the RBSE 5th exam as per the provisions of the Right to Education Act. Those scoring below 33% will have a chance to appear in the supplementary exam, with promotion guaranteed even if they fail. The release of the RBSE Class 5th results is a significant moment for students and their families, reflecting their dedication and hard work. The Rajasthan Board continues to release exam results, with the 10th Class results expected soon. In the 8th Class exams, an impressive 94.50% overall pass percentage was achieved, and students were evaluated using a grading system. For further information stay tuned to Dekh news.