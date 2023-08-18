Realme Buds Air 5 True Wireless Earbuds Launch on August 23 in India Specs and More

Good Day, Friends. In the technology world a pioneer brand Real me Mobile is about to set its stronghold on the market with an upcoming exciting launch of its two new Wireless Earbuds. Stay with this article to find out its interesting factors, pricing, and whether you should buy it or skip it. The Realme Buds Air 5 Pro earbuds utilize a unique dual-driver system that combines an 11mm bass driver with a 6mm micro-planar tweeter. This innovative setup is engineered to deliver a harmonious blend of bass and vocal tones, enhancing the overall audio experience.

During 2022, the truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds sector experienced remarkable growth in India, with sales nearly doubling and achieving an impressive 85% expansion. This surge in sales is attributed to factors like increased local manufacturing, the availability of affordable devices, and the influence of major e-commerce platforms hosting sales events.

Realme Buds Air 5 True Wireless Earbuds

According to insights from a report by Counterpoint Research, TWS shipments witnessed an 85% growth in 2022. Notably, this marked a significant moment as Indian companies held the top five positions in this market segment for the first time, Now another pioneer manufacturer Realme is all set to launch two new models of earbuds into this segment.



Realme is gearing up to launch two new additions to its Realme Buds Air 5 series on August 23rd. While the exact release date has not been officially disclosed, previous reports hint at the possibility of these earbuds debuting alongside the Realme 11 5G in India on the same day. The Realme Link app’s teaser reveals the design of the Realme Buds Air 5, positioning it as a flagship offering within Realme’s lineup.



Conversely, the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro has already been unveiled in China, providing insight into its anticipated features. These wireless earbuds boast Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and offer support for the high-quality LDAC codec, promising an immersive auditory experience. Equipped with six microphones spread across both earpieces, they excel at delivering noise cancellation of up to 50 dB.



Sporting 11mm woofers and 6mm planar drivers, these earbuds employ Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless connectivity, catering to both Android and iOS devices. Notable features include swift multi-device compatibility, an IPX5 splashproof rating, and the convenience of dual-device pairing. Additional enhancements comprise Hi-Res audio, an ultra-low latency of 40ms, a 360-degree Spatial Audio Effect, and a Personalized Audio Algorithm. Realme asserts that the Buds Air 5 Pro can deliver up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge, though this duration may slightly decrease when using the ANC functionality.