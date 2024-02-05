Redmi A3 With MediaTek SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Allegedly Spotted Specs and More

Once again we are here to share a piece of wonderful news with you. From recent news, we have come to know that Redmi company is going to introduce its new phone in the market, whose name is Redmi A3. Yes, you heard it right. As this news is becoming increasingly viral on the internet, people are excited to know about it. After hearing the news of the Redmi A3 phone launch, people are not able to stop themselves from knowing what new features are there in the Redmi A3. Can this phone compete with other phones and what unique features does this phone have? However, we have collected for you every clear information related to the Redmi A3 phone and will share it with you in today’s article. So without any delay let’s start the article and learn in depth about the Redmi A3 phone.

First of all, let us tell you about the special features of Redmi A3. In Redmi A3 you get a 6.08-inch display with the help of which you can enjoy your gaming and shows comfortably. On the other hand, if we talk about the camera, then the front camera of this phone comes with 32MP and the rear camera comes with 48MP + 8MP + 2MP. With this increased camera quality, now you can do video calling and click photos. Let us move ahead and know how much storage will be provided to the users on the phone. As you all know Redmi always provides a good amount of storage to its users in its phones and this time also in Redmi A3 you get RAM 4GB and Storage 64GB, with which you can comfortably keep extra applications in your phone.

Redmi A3 With MediaTek SoC

Now let us know about the battery of the Redmi A3. Like always, this time too you will get a 5,000mAh battery in the phone, and that too with 10W charging support. You must be wondering what will be the market price of this phone with all these features, so let us tell you that this phone which you will get with 2GB RAM + 64GB will cost Rs 6,499. You will get the same 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model for Rs 7,499.