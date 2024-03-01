Rinky Chakma Death Reason? Femina Miss India Tripura 2017 Rinky Chakma Passed Away

We are saddened to announce the passing of Femina Miss India Tripura 2017, Rinky Chakma. Yes, Rinky Chakma indeed is no more. Her sudden passing left the whole entertainment world and her fans shocked. We are mourning the loss of an Indian personality Rinky Chakma. The sudden passing news of Rinky Chakma has gone viral on the internet. People are looking for her cause of death. The cause of death of Rinky Chakma is becoming the most discussed topic on the internet. If you want to know the complete information go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Rinky Chakma won the title of Femina Miss India Tripura 2017. She also won Miss Congeniality and Beauty With a Purpose title. The family of Rinky Chakma’s family is dealing with their tough times after her passing. Her life was too cut short. The former Miss India Rinky Chakma was only 28 years old at the time of her passing. She was known for her beauty and style. She was known for his unwavering dedication and renowned Indian personality. Currently, her recent news made the headlines and shattered her loved ones. Learn more in the next section.

Rinky Chakma Death Reason?

The Femina Miss India Tripura, Rinky Chakma was battling with breast cancer. She was bravely fighting with her disease for a long time. She was just 28 years old during her passing. For the last two years, she has been battling cancer. The late Miss India Tripura winner Rinky Chakma came to know about the disease in 2022. Initially, she suffered only from breast cancer for which she received surgery. Later, her health condition got worse when her lungs and her head were also diagnosed with cancer. After that, she was also diagnosed with a brain tumor. Scroll down the page.

The health condition of Rinky Chakma was not well therefore on February 22, 2024, she was admitted to Max Hospital Saket. Sadly, her one lung failed to work. Her health condition and financial condition also got worse. Last month, she shared a social media post on her Instagram handle in which she asked for financial support. In addition, the passing news of Rinky Chakma is announced by the Femina Miss India pageant’s official social media page. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by her fans, family, and friends. May her soul rest in peace. Keep following the Dekh News for more updates.