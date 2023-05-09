RM vs MCI Live Score Dream11 Prediction, UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Hello friends, here we sharing a piece of big news for those people who love to watch football matches. One of the best and most outstanding UEFA Champions League is all set to entertain its fans with two teams. This is the highly anticipated and most awaited match and this match is going to take place between Real Madrid vs Manchester City. Now all the fans have been searching for the match details as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the RM vs MCI match and we will share it with you in this article.

Both teams' players are very amazing and famous and they are ready to face each other in the match. The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Manchester City is going to be played in Santiago Bernabéu. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain and we can expect a good match from both sides.

RM vs MCI Live Score

Match Details

Team: Real Madrid (RM) vs Manchester City (MCI)

League: UEFA Champions League

Date: 10th May 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu

Real Madrid (RM) Possible Playing 11: 1.Thibaut Courtois, 2. Eder Militao, 3. Lucas Vazquez, 4. Eduardo Camavinga, 5. Antonio Rudiger, 6. Toni Kroos, 7. Dani Ceballos, 8. Aurelien Tchouameni, 9. Federico Valverde, 10. Rodrygo Goes, 11. Vinicius Junior

Manchester City (MCI) Possible Playing 11: 1. Ederson Moraes, 2. Aymeric Laporte, 3. Nathan Ake, 4. Rico Lewis, 5. Manuel Akanji, 6. Riyad Mahrez, 7. Kevin De Bruyne, 8. Ilkay Gundogan, 9. Bernardo Silva, 10. Erling Haaland, 11. Julian Alvarez

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams have hardworking and amazing players and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match will be played between Real Madrid vs Manchester City on 10th May 2023 from 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT) at Santiago Bernabéu. If we talk about the recent match result then the RM team won 3 matches and lost 2 matches and in the other match, the MCI team won 5 matches and lost 0 matches. The MCI team has more chances to win the match against RM.