Sacramento Accident: 3-year-old and 5-year-old Killed After Sedan Crashes, 8 Others Hurt

A deadly crash killed one woman and two children and injured seven other children. The saddening news is from Sacramento city of California. It was a single-vehicle crash near South Natomas. The fatal accident has shattered the people so much. As the news flashed on media channels, it spread a wave of pain everywhere. People are mourning and making a memorial at the site of the tragic accident and paying tributes to the deceased. The videos of grown memorials are viral and floral bouquets and praying wishes can be seen. How the collision of the vehicle took place carrying 9 children and 2 women, we are sharing in detail. Go through the whole article to get the entire information.

The tragic accident took place in the Northgate area of Sacramento. It has been reported that the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a tree. The incident happened at about 8:15 pm on Wednesday. They were in a sedan car. Sacramento Police reached the accident spot and rushed the accident victims to the hospital. The police informed that there were nine children between the age of 3 to 8 years along with two women. All the accident victims are critically injured as stated by the police.

3-year-old and 5-year-old Killed

Reports are telling that one woman died on the spot and two kids a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old later died from their injuries. The deceased woman was 25 years of age. The fatal crash occurred at San Juan Road east of Bridgeford Drive. A person named Isabel Flores who lives nearby and rushed to the accident site on hearing a loud sound told the police that it seems that it was an intentional collision as it went straight for the tree. He expressed that there were no tires screeching.

People crossing from nearby ran to help the victims. When the officials reached the accident site, people were already helping the victims out of the vehicle. Police started with the life-saving measures but a woman died at the spot. One of the witnesses told that all the victims were in their swimsuits. They must be returning after spending time at the pool. The witnesses were greatly shocked by the incident. Some were at that time in a nearby church. After knowing about the tragic incident, People prayed for the victims. Police are investigating the incident but confirmed that car must be at high speed. The identities of the victims have not been found yet. We will be back with more updates. Stay tuned.