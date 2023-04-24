Satyapal Malik Not Arrested: Delhi Police denies Satya Pal Malik Detained, Reliance Insurance Scam Case

Recently the news has come on the internet that a former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satyapal Malik was not arrested but he arrived at P.S. R K Puram Police station himself along with his allies, Police stated on Saturday. Recently the news has come on the internet many people are very shocked by this news. Satyapal Malik is trending on social media due to this news and now many people are searching for Satyapal Malik’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about the whole information. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As the Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C stated "We did not detain former governor Satyapal Malik. He had come at his own discretion, along with his allies, to the R K Puram police station and we informed him that he can leave at his own will". The Delhi police also called it to be bogus news and tweeted,' Wrong information is being circulated on many social networking sites holds regarding the detention of Sh. Satyapal Malik, Ex. Gov. whereas he himself reached P.S R K Puram along with his supporters.

Satyapal Malik Not Arrested

Reportedly, Satyapal Malik was told that he is at liberty to leave at his own will. On Friday he planned to hold a meeting at an MCD park in R K Puram. But he had neither received permission nor was it a suitable place to hold a meeting. After being announced, Malik and his supporters left and later freely visited the police stations, another officer stated.

As far as we know, the CBI has asked Malik to answer certain questions in relation to a reported insurance scam in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the second time in seven months that Malik, who has worked as a governor of different states, will be questioned by the national agency. Malik was questioned by CBI officials in October last year after serving as the governor of Bihar, Jammu, Kashmir, Goa, and finally Meghalaya.