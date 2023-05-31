SEV vs ROM Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Sevilla vs Roma UEFA Europa League

Hello football lovers, UEFA Europa League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams one is Sevilla (SEV) and the other is Roma (ROM). This upcoming football match will begin play at 12:30 am on Thursday 1 June 2023 and this amazing match will be played at Puskás Arénat. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

Both teams played well in their previous matches and won the heart of thier fans. If we talk about the last five matches of both teams in this tournament. Sevilla faced two draws, two wins, and one loss in thier last five matches in this tournament. On the other hand, Roma faced one win, one draw, and three losses in thier last five matches in this tournament. It is said that this match will be a banging match and every player will his best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy this upcoming match.

SEV vs ROM (Sevilla vs Roma) Match Details

Match: Sevilla and Roma

Tournament: UEFA Europa League

Date: Thursday, 1st June 2023

Time: 12:30 am

Venue: Puskás Aréna

SEV vs ROM (Sevilla vs Roma) Starting 11

Sevilla (SEV) Possible Starting 11 1. Yassine Bounou, 2. Nemanja Gudelj, 3. Marcos Acuna, 4. Karim Rekik, 5. Gonzalo Montiel, 6. Lucas Ocampos, 7. Ivan Rakitic, 8. Alejandro-Gomez, 9. Fernando Francisco Reges, 10. Erik Lamela, 11. Youssef En-Nesyri

Roma (ROM) Possible Starting 11 1. Rui Patricio, 2. Leonardo Spinazzola, 3. Gianluca Mancini, 4. Roger Ibanez, 5. Bryan Cristante, 6. Stephan El Shaarawy, 7. Lorenzo Pellegrini, 8. Nicola Zalewski, 9. Nemanja Matic, 10. Tammy Abraham, 11. Andrea Belotti

As per the exclusive reports, The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain that will be enjoyed by the audience at the football stadium. It is also said that this upcoming match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and viewers. The fans are excited to watch this football match and it is determined that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Sony LIV.