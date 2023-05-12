Shocking: People Boys, 6 and 3, Crash Parents’ Car While Driving to Toy Store

Today we are going to share some very bad news. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about them and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about them. Come let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article. Two brothers aged six and three met with an accident as the former lost control of the wheel and crashed the car into a lamppost on the Malaysian island of Langkawi.

Two brothers aged six and three met with an accident as the former lost control of the wheel and crashed the car into a lamppost on the Malaysian island of Langkawi late Wednesday night. The boys sneaked out of their house and took their parents’ car when their mother was in the bathroom and their father was asleep. It was a late-night joyride that thankfully ended without anyone getting seriously hurt. However, they were picked up by local police after the car crashed. The reason for venturing out was to buy a new toy car. Langkawi police chief Shariman Ashari said the car they were driving, a silver Toyota Vios, had attracted the attention of other drivers, who chased the vehicle because they assumed the driver was “drunk”.

People Boys, 6 and 3, Crash Parents’ Car While Driving

The police said the boys took the vehicle and had traveled about 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) before the crash, which damaged the car’s bonnet. “The driver was a minor aged six, who was driving a passenger his brother aged three. A 95-second video clip, that has gone viral on Facebook, appears to show the boys sitting in the driver’s seat, wearing casual shirts and red pants. They can be heard telling passersby that they want to go to a toy store to buy a model car. “Mama is at home and we are going to the store,” the elder boy says in Malay. “We want to buy a black car,” the younger one adds. Police said the elder boy suffered a cut to his chin while his brother was not injured. They have not named either child. They said the case is being investigated under Section 43 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving.

We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected. are very sad after hearing this news. People are paying tribute to him and sending prayers to him so that he may rest in peace. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.