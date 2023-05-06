Shocking: Woman Fighting With King’s Guard Video Goes Viral on Internet

Recently, a video shared on the Internet which shows a woman fighting with King’s guard and this became a topic of discussion. In our daily life, every day lots of videos are uploaded on the internet or social media pages and many of them went viral because of their special and different kinds of content. Similarly, there is a video coming forward that featured a woman and this video is currently surfacing on many social media pages. Many users are continuously hitting the search engine and are curious to know more about this viral video. Here we are going to share the complete information about this video in this article, so read it continuously and completely.

As per the exclusive sources and information, a video shared online shows a woman who was seen lashing out at a King’s Guard for pushing her out of the way as he carried out his duties. It is said that this video was first uploaded on TikTok and later shared on other social media pages. This incident follows a blonde woman standing in the guard’s way at the Horse Guards Parade. She is seen in this video as holding a blue can of Pringles and standing near one of the mounted guards, where the other bystanders gave the guards more room by standing far away.

Woman Fighting With King’s Guard

This short video has gained 3.3 million views and gathered 7.6k likes on TikTok and also running on other social media platforms. If we talk about this in detail then we can see in this viral video that a woman who wore a white pant, a purple hoody, and a yellow Skaff went near to a horse and one guard pushed her. Later, she shows her anger and it is easily listen in this clip that he shouted at her loudly to make way. Currently, not much information has been shared about this viral and we will update this artcile after getting more news and information.

thsi incident took place in London. The exact information about this incident is not clear and not confirmed. There are many theories coming out but nothing is shared by any verified source yet. This video is continuously crossing a large number of views on the internet and many social media users are sharing their reactions to this viral video. Most people and social media users are shocked after watching this video. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles.