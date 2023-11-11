Happy Diwali Whatsapp FB DP Crackers Firework Video Images Wallpapers 2023

Finally the day has arrived and today is one of the biggest festival of India which is know as Diwali. Diwali is celebrated every year in India with great joy and happiness. Diwali is also known as Deepawali is the most famous festival of the year. Before few days of Diwali peoples decorate their houses with beautiful lights and do shopping for new items. On day of Diwali peoples make rangoli in-front of their houses, do pooja of Goddess Maa Laxmi, burn crackers and exchanHappy Diwali Whatsapp FB DP Crackers Firework Video Images Wallpapers 2023ge sweets & gift items with their love-ones, family member, relatives and friends. Now below get complete details of Happy Diwali 2023.

The sun does not shine there,

nor do the moon and the stars,

nor do lightning shine?

Happy Diwali 2023

All the lights of the world cannot be compared even to a ray of the inner light of the self. Merge yourself in this light of lights and enjoy the supreme deepavali.

Happy Diwali.

We meditate on the glory of the creator,

Who has created the Universe,

Who is worthy of Worship,

Who is the embodiment of Knowledge and Light,

Who is a remover of All Sin and Ignorance,

May he enlighten our Intellect.

Happy Diwali 2023

May the festival of lights be the harbinger of joy and prosperity,

As the holy occasion of Diwali is here and the atmosphere is filled with the spirit of mirth and love,

here’s hoping this festival of beauty brings your way,

bright sparkles of contentment,

that stay with you through

Light a lamp of love,

Blast a chain of sorrow,

Shoot a rocket of prosperity,

Fire a flowerpot of happiness,

Happy Diwali To you and your family

May the joy, cheer,

Mirth and merriment

Of this divine festival

Surround you forever.

May the happiness,

That this season brings

Brighten your life

And,hope the year

Brings you luck

and Fulfills all your

dearest dreams!

Wish You Happy Diwali 2023.

