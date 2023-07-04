Simu Liu Twitter and Reddit Posts: A Lesson On Social Media Caution

Simu Liu is currently getting so much popularity for the last few days when he shared a post. He is a Canadian actor who is most popular for playing the role of Shang-Chi in the 2021 film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He has a large number of fans around the world and lots of people are hitting search engine platforms to know more about himself. Let us continue this article and know why he is gathering so much attention from the netizens in recent days and also talk more related to himself.

Recently, he shared a post on a lesson on social media caution. He is doing well and continuing his life by achieving various successes. However, his past Reddit posts seem to hit him down. Now this news is creating a storm on the internet and many of his fans are showing their curiosity to learn more about this incident. His past Reddit post is nothing good to write and it is shared that some of his fans have been sharing his old posts on Reddit. As per the sources, the username “NippedInTheBud” which was linked with him has been deleted.

Simu Liu Twitter and Reddit Posts

Some posts on Reddit spoke about women, pedophilia, racism, and more. But his posts were deleted and the archives can still be seen through a GitHub repo tool. So, his posts are nothing and they are just shared continuously by his fans on the internet sites. This news was nothing many of his fans just want to know more about himself. Simu Liu is a Canadian actor and he worked in many films. He was born on 19 April 1989 in Harbin, Heilongjiang China and he is currently 34 years old. He gained good popularity after playing the role of Shang-Chi.

He had worked in many television series and music videos. Before working in the film Shang-Chi, he worked in Pacific Rim but he didn’t gain a good response. He gathered a lot of popularity and generated a large number of fans after working in the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He is also known as an actor, stuntman, and author. He received a lot of awards in his life including Canadian Screen Award, ACTRA Awards, People’s Choice Awards, and more. He had worked in many films and won the heart of fans with his performance. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles.