Southern Queensland: Murder Charge After Ute Allegedly Rammed Off The Road

A horrifying car crash that occured in earlier this week has been investigated and found out that the accused of the car crash deliberately rammed his vehicle into the other vehicle. The incident shocked people. The horrifying news is coming out that the accused man wanted to kill a two-year-old boy, who was in the car with a man and a woman. It is believed that two years old boy is the son of the accused murderer. The strange and painful incident shattered the people. As the news surfaced on various media channels, people are searching for the full information of the tragic incident. Be with us to get the entire information of the news.

The saddening news is from southern Queensland, Australia. The fatal incident occurred at Kogan near Dalby. The incident happened on Tuesday 30th May. A man rammed his car into the other car twice from the backside and it rolled on the road. The collision was so intense that the victims a 22 years old man and 20 years old woman along with a two-year-old child injured badly. Now the news is reported that 22 years man succumbed to his injuries last night.

Murder Charge After Ute Allegedly Rammed Off The Road

Kogan is a rural town in the western Downs region of Queensland. The people of the town are shocked and shattered by the incident. The victims were rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital but the man died there. The accused has been identified as Clinton Gordon Sutcliffe and has been taken into custody. The reports are revealing that he is 36 years old and some reports are claiming that he wanted to kill his two-year-old son who was in the other car and the man and woman were trying to save the kid from him.

Southwest police district officer Gary Watts told that the 22 years old man belongs to the Goramba locality of Western Down Region. After fighting for life for almost 24 hours, the Goramba man involved in the serious crash at Kogan died in Brisbane intensive care unit. The motive of the accused to kill his son is not come to light till now. The police are investigating the case. The child has been shifted to Tara Hospital. The woman is with severe injuries and is taking treatment in the Princess Alexandra Hospital. Clinton Gordon Sutcliffe has been charged with murder and the charge was mentioned briefly in the Dalby Magistrates Court on Wednesday. However, police have appealed to the people that if anybody has witnessed the tragic incident or has any video footage then contact the police. Further investigations are ongoing. Stay tuned.