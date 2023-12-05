Sprinter who Ran Solo in Delhi Athletics Meet Fails Dope Test

The lone athlete in the Delhi State Meet 100m final, who was the focus of attention after all other finalists fled when NADA officials arrived, reportedly failed a drug test. The athlete, who was competing alone after all other competitors did not make it to the final, reportedly tested positive for the metabolite of anabolic steroid Drostanolone. This metabolite is commonly used in bodybuilding to increase strength and decrease fat. According to the reports accessed by the police, the athlete was informed of the adverse analytical results via email from NADA in October. The report states that the athlete was tested on September 26, the day of the 100m final.

Doping has been a thorn in the side of Indian athletics for quite some time now, particularly at the junior level, where testing and monitoring are not as strict as they should be. Recently, former Olympic and World Champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra expressed his concern over the issue. A Delhi Athletics Association official corroborated the information in the report and said the state body is working hard to eradicate the sport in the national capital. “We’re doing everything we can. We support testing at all our competitions. To prevent similar incidents in the future, we will work hard to inform athletes and coaches about the negative effects of doping.”

When Lalit Kumar knelt at the starting line for the men’s 100-meter final on Tuesday, he knew only one thing: he was going to be the first sprinter to cross the line in the state athletics meet. All seven of Kumar’s opponents had withdrawn from the final at the capital’s Stadium due to cramps or muscle strains, leaving him as the only sprinter to compete in the final. In a bizarre twist, officials at the meet suspected that the other sprinters had not turned up for the final because of fear of being tested for drugs. Several sprinters in other events had also opted to skip the final to avoid being tested.