SRH vs PKBS Dream11 Team Prediction | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score

Hello all the sports lovers, here we are going to share exciting news for those who love to watch cricket matches. A very well know and favourite TATA IPL league is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings. Both teams are very famous because they always give their best for winning the match. Currently, all the fans are very curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the SRH vs PBKS match and we will share it with you in this article.

TATA IPL league is coming back with its powerful teams. This match will be played between two powerful teams. Both teams’ players are all set to entertain their fans with their amazing moves. Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Punjab Kings in TATA IPL at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India.

If we talk about the weather then the weather in Hyderabad, IN is hazed and there are no chances of precipitation during the game. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

SRH vs PBKS Match Details

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS)

League: TATA IPL

Date: 9th April 2023

Day: Sunday

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible Playing 11: 1. Anmolpreet Singh(WK), 2. Mayank Agarwal, 3. Rahul Tripathi, 4. Aiden Markram(C), 5. Harry Brook, 6. Washington Sundar, 7. Abdul Samad, 8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9. T Natarajan, 10. Umran Malik, 11. Adil Rashid

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Possible Playing 11:1.Shikhar Dhawan(C), 2. Prabhsimran Singh(WK), 3. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 4. Jitesh Sharma(WK), 5. Shahrukh Khan, 6. Sam Curran, 7. Sikandar Raza, 8. Nathan Ellis, 9. Harpreet Brar, 10. Rahul Chahar, 11. Arshdeep Singh

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings on 9th April 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India. If we talk about the recent match result then the PBKS team won 2 matches and the SRH team won 0 matches and lost 2 matches. PBKS team has more chances to win the match. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.