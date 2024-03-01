Sujata Anandan Cause of Death? Senior Journalist Sujata Anandan Passed Away

We are sharing a piece of sad news that a very well-known journalist Sujata Anandan is no more. It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the passing of Sujata Anandan. The sudden passing of Sujata Anandan left the journalism world shocked and disbelief. Currently, the passing news of Sujata Anandan has gone viral on the internet. Recently, the netezins hit the search engine regarding Sujata Anandan’s cause of death. The cause of death of Sujata Anandan is becoming the most discussed topic on the internet. In this report, we are going to give you information regarding Sujata Anandann and her cause of death. Stay tuned for more information.

The recent heartbreaking details are coming that a very well-known author and Senior journalist Sujata Anandan is no more. The heartbreaking passing news of Sujata Anandan is confirmed by her family members through social media. As per the details, the late Senior journalist Sujata Anandan was 65 years old at the time of her passing. Now, the question is raised what was her cause of death? According to the family source, Senior journalist Sujata Anandan suffered from a heart attack. Learn more in the next section.

Sujata Anandan Cause of Death?

Sujata Anandan passed away on February 29, 2024, at the age of 65. She died due to a heart attack. She was serving as the Consulting Editor of ‘National Herald’. She is a resident of Nagpur. In her initial career, she spends over three decades with the UNI news agency. She was mostly known for working with the Hindustan Times. The Chairman of Lokmat Media, Vijay Darda expressed his grief for the late Sujata Anandan. Vijay Darda said, ‘The late Sujata Anandan was a fearless and courageous journalist”, she was my student of the batch 1975-76. She was the inspiration for the upcoming generation. Learn more in the next section.

Harini Calamur paid the tribute by sharing a social media post. The life of Sujata Anandan too cut short. This is a big loss to the journo fraternity. Currently, the family of Sujata Anandan is dealing with a tough time after her passing. Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and all the young people whose lives she touched through her guidance and mentorship. The community is grieving the loss of an exceptional figure who left a lasting impact on countless lives. She will always be remembered for her work. May her soul rest in peace.