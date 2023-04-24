Talladega: Blaine Perkins Climbs From Car After Vicious Crash CCTV Footage

Recently Blaine Perkins’s name has come on the internet and this news went viral on many social networking sites due to his racing video. Blaine Perkins is a Nascar Xfinity driver Blaine Perkins flipped six times in the air during a frighting accident. Recently this news has come on the internet and this news has gone viral on social media platforms. Now, the video of the accident has gone viral on social media and is attracting public attention as they are very curious to know about the whole information of the incident. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Based on the report, Blaine Perkins climbed from his car after it rolled six times during Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. This accident took place on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway. After the accident, he was taken to the local hospital for additional evaluation. The race was stopped for 11 minutes, and 55 seconds on Lap 49 for the multi-car collision. Nascar Xfinity driver Blaine Perkins was hit by Jade Buford. The contact bent Perkins’ yellow car sideways and it started a series of rolls down the backstretch. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Blaine Perkins Climbs From Car After Vicious Crash

Reportedly, a tire came off his car and landed in front of Kaz Grala’s car. The incident began when contact sent Dexter Stacey’s car hard into the inside wall on the backstretch. Stacey stated after leaving the infield care center “Just got free, took the air from me and got sideways and just couldn’t cut it back and hit the inside wall”. He also said it “wasn’t as bad as it looked”. I felt it had been going to be a hard hit, also, but it was not as bad as I felt it would be. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Since the news has come on the internet as soon as this news circulated on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked. The video of the incident went viral on the web and gained massive attention from people as they are very curious to know about the whole information.