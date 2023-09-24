Tamil Nadu: Man Wearing Burqa Dances During Ganesh Procession, Arrested

An incident has emerged from this holy festival of Ganesh procession which will leave you stunned. It is being told that a man wearing a burkha was seen dancing among the people celebrating the Ganesh procession in Tamil Nadu. Yes, you heard it right. As soon as this incident came on the internet, people made this news viral, but after reading the news, people also got very angry at this action of the man. The video of this act that took place in the Ganesh procession has surfaced, which has now become a matter of controversy. Everyone is becoming very curious to know about this news and this news is also being searched continuously on the internet. Keeping all these things in mind, we have collected for you all the information related to this incident. So without wasting any time let us know about this entire matter.

According to the information, in the video going viral on the internet, you will clearly see that a man wearing a burkha is dancing in the Ganesh procession taking place in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. Earlier people were joking after watching this video but now this video itself has become a topic of debate for people. This man’s action has been declared legally wrong because dancing in a Hindu festival wearing a burqa in this manner is considered to be an insult to both religions.

Man Wearing Burqa Dances During Ganesh Procession

Even though that man may not have meant it, still people are very angry at this action of the man. As soon as the video went viral, on the efforts of people, the matter was solved to the core which the police helped. The police have arrested the person dancing wearing a burkha in this viral video . While giving their statement about the viral video of this man, the police said that this video of the man was shot on September 21, 2023, and uploaded on social media in which he was dancing wearing a burkha on the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Police have identified the person and have named the accused as Arunkumar, who is a resident of Viruthampattu. The police are still engaged in solving this case and the police will take their last breath only after finding out what was the reason behind his action. But this action proves one thing by dancing and wearing a burkha in the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, he has brought down the respect of two religions. For more breathtaking updates, follow us.