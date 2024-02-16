Tanya Jackson Missing: Tanya Jackson las seen in Waxahachie, TX, Update

Here, we are going to talk about the missing report of a 12-year-old girl Tanya Jackson. The news of her disappearance gathered huge attention after issuing an Amber Alert that indicated she might be a grave danger. This news is creating a great buzz and attracting the attention of many who are reaching the online platforms to get further details. Tanya’s missing news shocked her family, friends, and the community. The authorities are on the way to find her as soon as possible. Let us know more about the circumstances surrounding her missing and also talk about herself in this article.

According to sources, Tanya is missing from Waxahachie, Texas and the topic gained a lot of attention when an Amber Alert was issued to locate her, indicating that she may be in grave danger. Further, she was last seen on Brenna Road in Waxahachie and there is concern for her well-being but her current location is unknown. The authorities also believe that she may have been seen around the University of North Texas campus in Denton, wearing black clothes with fuzzy slippers and a wig with straight, black hair.

The authorities, law enforcement, and the North Texas Trafficking Task Force have given their best to find Tanya but there is no significant leads have emerged. Her disappearance is particularly worrying as this is not the first time Tanya has gone missing. She was also reported missing in July 2023 and was found in an abusive situation. Now, an Amber Alert has been launched and officials are urging anyone with information about Tanya's whereabouts to come forward immediately to ensure her safety. The news of her missing is circulating on various social media pages and multiple questions are still unclear.

The deputies described Tanya's height as 5'7″ with black hair and brown eyes. She is a 12-year-old girl and a resident of Waxahachie, Texas who has gone missing recently. Sources claimed that she had been missing since Wednesday morning 14 February 2024. She was last seen on Brenna Road in Waxahachie. When the Amber Alert was launched, more attention was paid to her missing subject, indicating she may be in grave danger. Her disappearance has shocked her family, friends, and loved ones who are praying for her safety. Officials are on the way to gathering all the details and finding Tanya.