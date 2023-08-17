Texas Woman Arrested After Threatening To Kill Judge Trump Election Case

Good Day Readers, Today an out of the odinary news has come up showing that a woman from Texas was taken into custody for making threats to harm the federal judge who is talking charges over the criminal proceedings involving former President Donald Trump in Washington. Stay with ourself in this article to unveil the truth of this news.

A Texan woman has been arrested and charged with making threats against a federal judge overseeing the criminal case involving former President Donald Trump in Washington, as well as targeting a member of Congress. Mr. Trump has a history of verbally criticizing judges and others involved in his criminal cases, often using social media. The day before the mentioned incident, he posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, warning, “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!”

A post by one of Trump’s allies, lawyer Mike Davis, featured a prominent picture of Judge Chutkan along with text falsely claiming she had “openly confessed to engaging in election interference against Trump.” In two additional posts, Trump wrote: “She clearly aims to have me imprisoned. HIGHLY BIASED & UNFAIR.”



Abigail Jo Shry, a resident of Alvin, Texas, is accused of leaving a voicemail with offensive language and threats at the federal courthouse in Washington. The message was directed at U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan and included derogatory language. The incident occurred on August 5th, and investigators were able to trace the call back to Shry. She admitted to making the call, wherein she warned Judge Chutkan about potential harm if Trump is not reelected in 2024 and also made threats of personal harm to the judge and her family.



Additionally, the complaint alleges that Shry also made a threat against Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, a Black Democratic congresswoman from Texas. Shry is now facing a charge of transmitting a threat to injure another person. She admitted to leaving the threatening message, but she claimed that she had no actual intention of carrying out the threats.



Considering her prior history of facing similar allegations, a federal judge in Texas’ Southern District has ordered that Shry be held without bond until a preliminary detention hearing takes place. In the court session, legal documents stated that Mark Shry, who is Ms. Shry’s father, provided testimony indicating that she is a “nonviolent alcoholic.” He mentioned that she spends her days sitting on the couch, watching the news, and drinking an excessive amount of beer.



According to Mark Shry’s statement to a Texas judge, after consuming alcohol, Ms. Shry often becomes “agitated by the news” and starts making threatening phone calls to people, as outlined in the court papers. Ongoing investigations are still under progress which will showcase some other important factors related to this case.