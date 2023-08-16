Three People Killed in Truck Crash in Visalia CCTV Video Footage Latest News

Recently the news has come on the internet that three people have been killed after being involved in a truck accident. This tragic accident took place on Monday, 14 August 2023 in Visalia. Recently the news came on the internet and it went viral on social media platforms Uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that it would happen. Now many people are searching for this news on the internet as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Since the news tragic news came on the internet many people are very saddened. Currently, this news has been gaining huge attention from the people as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. As we already mentioned the truck accident happened on Monday in Visalia, highway 198, near Plaza Drive. It is very painful news for the families as they lost their beloved person. Their close ones never thought that they would lose their lives like this. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Three People Killed in Truck Crash

As per the report of CHP, the three victims have been identified as 23-year-old Marialuz Zarate, 30-year-old Cody Robison and 30-year-old Joshua Diaz. They were in a Ford pickup that veered off the roadway. Since the news came on the internet many people are very shocked and they are very curious to know about the cause of the accident. But still, there is no information about the accident as it has been not disclosed yet. This tragic accident left many people in shock and pain. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Currently, this news has been making headlines on the internet as lots of people are searching for the news. Since the news has come on the internet it went viral on social media platforms. Three people lost their lives at the location. It is very shocking and saddening news for the families as they lost their beloved person. Here we have shared all the information which we had. But still, police have been investigating the case. If we get any information then we will update you as soon as possible. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.