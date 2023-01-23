Top Lifetime Free Credit Cards to Look Forward in 2023

Credit cards act as a boon to meet financial emergencies as well as high-end purchases if used in a sensible way. Basically, it is a popular financial instrument which provides short-term credit to the cardholder and increases their purchasing power.





If you are a new customer of credit cards, choosing a lifetime free credit card without joining fees or annual charges will be an ideal choice. Keep reading to know about some pre-eminent lifetime credit free cards to look for in 2023.

Top Five Lifetime Credit Cards to Watch for in 2023

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card

If you are a long-time shopper of Amazon, choosing the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card will be a perfect choice for you. Generally, it is regarded as one of the most popular and effective lifetime-free credit cards in India. This card bestows substantial cashback, good reward points as well as attractive welcome rewards.

Mentioned below are some of the popular features of an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card:

Get 1% cashback on all other spendings (excluding gold and fuel)

Enjoy reward points at above 100 Amazon Pay partner merchants

Get 3% cashback on making Amazon spends to non-prime customers

Enjoy no-cost EMI for three to six months

No joining charges or annual maintenance fees

Receive 5% cashback on making Amazon spends to Prime members

Get a 2% cashback on mobile recharges, bill payments, or adding funds to the Amazon Pay account

Kotak 811 #DreamDifferent Credit Card

The Kotak 811 #DreamDifferent Credit Card is a revamped version of the Aqua Gold Credit Card of Kotak Mahindra Bank. In general, if you have a low credit score, your credit card application might get dismissed. However, having the Kotak 811 #DreamDifferent Credit Card, you will be able to avail a credit card irrespective of your income or credit score. Furthermore, this card gives you the option of choosing the credit limit against your FD.

Some of the noteworthy features of Kotak 811 #DreamDifferent Credit Card are discussed below:

You neither have to bear any joining charges nor annual fees

Provides cash withdrawal opportunity of up to 90% of your fixed deposit without any interest.

Provides liability coverage for stolen credit cards of Rs. 50000

Get either a cashback of Rs. 750 or 4 PVR tickets on yearly spending of Rs. 75000

Enjoy 500 bonus reward points if the card is activated and Rs. 5000 used up within first 45 days.

Gives fuel surcharge waiver of 1% in every petrol pump while spending Rs. 500 to Rs. 3000.

Receive railway surcharge waiver of 2.5% and 1.8% on Indian railway booking counters and irctc.co.in respectively.

HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card

Another key lifetime free credit card is the HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card of the Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corporation. This credit card comes with attractive rewards and special offers alongside quick recognition.

Mentioned below are some of the essential features of an HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card:

No joining or annual maintenance charges

Provides welcome offer up to Rs. 6350 alongside 3 free airport lounge access at both domestic and international lounges.

Offers 5X rewards on making purchases after going beyond Rs. 4 Lakhs alongside anniversary reward points of up to 15000.

Get up to Rs. 3000 yearly savings on fuel surcharge

Enjoy the opportunity of ‘buy-one-get-one-free’ movie tickets of up to Rs. 250 on Saturdays.

Get a 15% quick discount on products associated with electronics, lifestyle, or Luxury Categories on Tata CLiQ.

Zero obligation for lost credit cards amounting to Rs. 3 Lakhs

Get emergency cash at 22,000 outlets across the world

Bank of Baroda Prime Credit Card

Another notable lifetime free credit card to look forward to in 2023 is the Prime Credit Card provided by Bank of Baroda. This card provides outstanding benefits to existing customers by issuing guaranteed Rs. 15,000 or above. Furthermore, the card does not require any income proof, so any individual can avail it even after having less income.

Following are the main features of this Bank of Baroda Credit Card:

There are neither joining fees nor annual charges

Get 1% cashback whenever you make a transaction by utilising this credit card

This card is provided against an FD of Rs. 15000 or above

Receive a 1% fuel surcharge waiver for transactions between Rs. 400 to Rs. 5000

Get the benefit of personal accident cover

Get lost credit card liability cover

IDFC FIRST Wealth Credit Card

Last but not the least in case of lifetime free credit cards, you cannot miss the IDFC FIRST Wealth Credit Card. It comes with attractive benefits like evergreen rewards, low-interest rates, travel benefits, and so on.

Following are some of the crucial features of an IDFC FIRST Wealth Credit Card:

There are no joining or annual maintenance fees

Get a 1% fuel surcharge waiver throughout India of up to Rs. 400

Get interest-free cash withdrawal

Lost card liability cover of Rs. 50000

Receive an air accident cover of Rs. 1 Crore

Get personal accident cover of Rs. 10 Lakhs

Enjoy 10X reward points on all expenses made on your birthday

Enjoy access to 900 and above luxury hotels across the world

Enjoy complimentary roadside assistance of Rs. 1399

Having a crystal-clear idea about the best lifetime free credit cards of 2023 will help you avail one such card with a minimum effort. However, the features, benefits, and risk factors of each credit card vary from one another. This is why you should be aware of all the terms and conditions while availing them.