Toyota Rumion Launched in India, Full Specs and Features and More Details

Toyota enters budget MPV Segment with all new Toyota Rumion. Good Day, Friends. In the Automotive world, a pioneer brand TOYOTA again set its stronghold on the market with a recent exciting launch of its new Vehicle. We are talking about their entry into the MPV Segment industry with new Toyota Rumion. Stay with this article to find out its interesting factors, pricing, and whether you should buy it or skip it.





The Toyota Rumion can be considered a rebadged edition of the renowned Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has officially launched the Toyota Rumion in the Indian market. The pricing for this multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) starts at Rs 10.29 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The Toyota Rumion, which is essentially a badge-engineered version of the popular Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, has been introduced as part of the collaboration between Toyota and Suzuki under their global partnership.

Toyota Rumion Launched in India

In the spirit of this partnership, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) has shared three of its models – Baleno, Vitara Brezza, and Ertiga – with TKM. In return, TKM has reciprocated by providing Maruti Suzuki with the Innova Hycross model. Additionally, both automakers have jointly worked on the development of a co-branded vehicle, referred to as the Grand Vitara/Urban Cruiser Hyryder.



Sharing his thoughts on the reveal, Masakazu Yoshimura, TKM’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Toyota’s ethos transcends the mere delivery of world-class vehicles. Our deep-seated culture revolves around providing products and services that exceed expectations, offering significant value and assurance to our loyal customers. The All New Toyota Rumion embodies this philosophy, and we eagerly anticipate extending Toyota’s commitment to quality and service to an entirely new customer base, ensuring a delightful ownership experience and spreading ‘mass happiness to all’. Our focus remains on continually introducing improved vehicles, advanced technologies, and environmentally-friendly products and services.”



Atul Sood, Vice President, stated, “The introduction of the All New Toyota Rumion fills us with great excitement at Toyota Kirloskar Motor. We are delighted to welcome a new member to our ever-expanding lineup. The All New Toyota Rumion stands as an exceptional compact MPV capable of setting new standards with its unmatched space and comfort, impressive fuel efficiency, and stylish premium exterior design. Our dedication goes beyond delivering an exceptional product.”



The Toyota Rumion makes use of the identical 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that powers the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. This engine generates a maximum power of 103PS and a peak torque of 137Nm in the petrol version. In the CNG version, it produces a maximum power of 88PS and a peak torque of 121Nm. The petrol model offers choices between a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT, while the CNG model is solely equipped with a 5-speed MT. As for fuel efficiency, the claimed mileage for the Toyota Rumion stands at 20.51km/l for the petrol manual, 20.11km/l for the petrol automatic, and 26.11km/kg for the CNG manual.