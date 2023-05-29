TVH vs SSS Dream11 Prediction: Today’s Match Valley Hikers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers

Hello, all the match loves, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you that one of the best Nature Isle T10 leagues is all set to entertain its fans. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Valley Hikers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers. As we all know fans love to watch cricket matches and now fans must be super curious to know about the upcoming match details. Here we have more information about the TVH vs SSS match and we will share it with you in this article.

TVH vs SSS Dream11 Prediction

Nature Isle T10 is coming back with its two powerful teams. Valley Hikers will take on Sari Sari Sunrisers in Nature Isle T10 at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica, West Indies.

Match Details

League: Nature Isle T10

Team: Valley Hikers (TVH) vs Sari Sari Sunrisers (SSS)

Date: 30th May 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time: 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica, West Indies

Valley Hikers (TVH) Possible Playing 11: 1. Ryshon Williams, 2. Derson Maloney, 3. Junior Jervier, 4. Kevin James(C), 5. Brian Joseph, 6. Lex Magloire, 7. Kyle Cabey, 8. Yawani Regis(WK), 9. Delaney Alexander, 10. Jamie James, 11. Jason Lamothe

Sari-Sari Sunrisers (SSS) Possible Playing 11: 1. Kirsten Casimir, 2. Kyne George(WK), 3. Tyrese LeBlanc, 4. Kofi James(C), 5. Stephan Pascal, 6. Jedd Joseph, 7. Jahson Vidal, 8. Noelle Leo(WK), 9. Ethan Doctrove, 10. Darrin Toussaint, 11. Joel Durand

Match Prediction

This match is going to be played between Valley Hikers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers on 30th May 2023 from 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT) at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica, West Indies. The TVH team won 2 matches and the SSS team won 1 match and lost 1 match. The TVH team has more chances to win the match.