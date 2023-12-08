CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
TWE vs EXC Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup FC Twente vs Excelsior Dutch League

10 mins ago
by Shivam Kumar

Today, we are going to talk about the Dutch League’s next football match. It is going to be played between FC Twente (TWE) and the opponent team (EXC). Lots of people and fans are waiting for this upcoming match and they are expressing their excitement to know more about this match. It will begin to play at 12:30 am on Saturday 9 December 2023 and it is set to take place at De Grolsch Veste. Multiple questions are also arriving in people’s minds related to this match, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information in brief in this article.

TWE vs EXC Live Score

Both teams played well in the previous matches and it was most liked by the fans and audience. It will be the first face-to-face match of both teams in this league and both have played a total of 14 matches yet. FC Twente has faced nine wins, three draws, or two losses in the last matches, and the team is ranked in the 4th place on the points table. On the other hand, Excelsior has faced three wins, seven draws, or four losses in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 10th place on the points table. Both teams have strong and active players in their teams who will give their best.

TWE vs EXC (FC Twente vs Excelsior) Match Details

Match: FC Twente vs Excelsior (TWE vs EXC)
Tournament: Dutch League 2023
Date: Saturday, 9th December 2023
Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: De Grolsch Veste

TWE vs EXC (FC Twente vs Excelsior) Starting 11

FC Twente (TWE) Possible Starting 11 1.Lars Unnerstall, 2. Mees Hilgers, 3. Robin Propper, 4. Alfons Sampsted, 5. Youri Regeer, 6. Michal Sadilek, 7. Michel Vlap, 8. Sem Steijn, 9. Mathias Kjolo, 10. Daan Rots, 11. Ricky van Wolfswinkel

Excelsior (EXC) Possible Starting 11 1.Stijn van Gassel, 2. Arthur Zagre, 3. Casper Widell, 4. Serano Seymor, 5. Siebe Horemans, 6. Lazaros Lamprou, 7. Couhaib Driouech, 8. Lennard Hartjes, 9. Julian Baas, 10. Nikolas Agrafiotis, 11. Richie Omorowa

Reportedly, There is no chance of rain on the match day, the weather is clear and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. No player is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give their best in this upcoming match. It is set to live broadcast on the Fancode online streaming platform and the fans can easily enjoy it. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is quite hard to confirm because both teams played well but FC Twente has more chances to face victory in this upcoming match.

