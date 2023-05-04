Ukraine Denies Attack: Vladimir Putin Shifted to Bunker After Drone Strike

The Russia- Ukraine war has again been hyped up by the speculations that Ukraine has attacked Kremlin with drones overnight. Russia is accusing Ukraine of intending to kill President Vladimir Putin. The news has shocked the world again. Russian authorities have accused Ukraine many times earlier also but this recent accusation of threat to President’s life is the biggest till now. However, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has denied and has not taken charge of the attack. This horrifying incident has worsened the situation now as many international agencies are trying to ease the conflict. We are sharing with you the recent update on the Russia- Ukraine war. Be with us and scroll down.

It has been reported that unverified footage is circulating online with the visuals of smoke over the Kremlin which is a large government complex in central Moscow. The footage reveals that it happened in the early morning on Wednesday. A second video is also viral which is showing a small explosion above the site’s Senate building, while two men appear to clamber up the dome of the Senate building. Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting a strike on Mr Putin’s residence in the Kremlin and described it as “a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the president”

Ukraine Denies Attack

It has been reported that two drones were disabled by the military and special services as the army used radar warfare systems to disable the drones. Russian media have reported that no one has been injured and no damage done. According to the reports, President Vladimir Putin was not in the Kremlin at the time. President Putin was at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside of Moscow at the time. However, questions are arising that why videos of the incident surfaced so late in the day. And why the authorities took so long to report it?

It has been in the news that President Putin was shifted to a bunker built inside his residence and will operate from the bunker. However, President Volodymyr Zelensky has denied the claims made by The Kremlin authorities. President Zelensky was on a visit to Finland where he said that "We don't attack Putin or Moscow. We fight on our territory. We are defending our villages and cities." The actual reality is not before the world till now, but the question is how Russia will respond to this incident and what will be Ukraine's move now.