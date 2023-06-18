UTOTS Fifa Mobile Ultimate Team of the Season Event Guide

FIFA Mobile 23 is currently gathering a lot of attention on the internet and social media platforms. It is a mobile game in which people play lots of different cards and events. Now it is coming forward that this game to release and this news is making a storm on the internet sites. Many gamers and lovers of this kind of game are now showing their curiosity and hitting the search engine to know more. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of this game and also talk more related to this in this article.

EA Sports releases a mobile version of this game every year that brings the Ultimate Team experience in an abridged manner to the players and gamers of this game. Some game modes and other items are not available yet and it allows players to make custom squads of their own. Players can gather different cards, completely different events, and more in the game which will be most liked by the gamers. Swipe up this page and continue to know more about this game and don’t skip any line or word.

The main chapter of this game is to complete Skill Games/Matches/VS Attack/Head to Head to earn UTOTS Points and these can be exchanged for UTOTS Players. In the UTOTS club, each day the gamer can choose only one challenge from the following 4 modes and get rewards. There are four modes in the game including Skill game (6 UTOTS Points), Match (12 UTOTS Points), VSA (8 UTOTS Points), and H2H (24 UTOTS Points). Thus, the player needs 24 points every day but there are no restrictions to playing the game and earning points. However, the Skill Game/Match/VS Attack/Head-to-Head modes will expire on June 29, 2023, at 19:00 UTC.

After earning the points the player can spend thier UTOTS Points to earn a guaranteed 112 OVR TOTS Player (untradeable) or it can also use in the UTOTS which Offers for a change 113-115 OVR UTOTS Player.