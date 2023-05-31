Uttar Pradesh: 4 Killed in Lucknow After Scorpio Hits Scooty, CCTV Footage Viral

Another case of reckless driving has created a wave of grief. We are sharing with you the news of a deadly accident that engulfed a whole family together. The scary and saddening incident has been from Lukhnow. The news is so devastating that the people are shattered by the horrifying news. The images of the accident site are so scary that create a wave of panic by just imagining the incident. A complete family with a couple and two kids were killed after their vehicle was hit by a Scorpio car. The tragic incident shocked the people so much. How did the family meet with the fatal accident? Painful questions are storming into the minds of people. We are sharing what we have sourced.

It has been reported that a couple was on their scooty along with the two kids when an SUV hit the two-wheeler and dragged it to about 100 metres. The devastating incident took place on Tuesday night. According to the reports the collision was so horrifying that the family on the scooty got stuck under the Scorpio. The car was so speedy that it continued for around 100 metres. The bystanders were horrified by the tragic scene when the car after dragging the four people hit a tree and stopped.

4 Killed in Lucknow After Scorpio Hits Scooty

The nearby people rushed to the accident victims to help them out. Meantime police were informed. The people pulled the victims out and rushed them to the nearby hospital. But the doctors declare them as brought dead. The incident happened near Gulchin Temple located in Vikas Nagar late on Tuesday night in the capital Lucknow. The information about the driver of the Scorpio has not been recovered yet. The police identified the family on the basis of Scooty’s registration number.

It has been reported that the deceased was a resident of Sitapur and has been identified as Ram Singh. He was 35 years old. He was with his wife and two children. It has been reported that Scorpio was coming from the crooked bridge and hit the two-wheeler. Eyewitnesses told that the sparks were coming out below the SUV when it was dragging the scooty. The incident has shocked the people. The details of the relatives have not been available yet. Utter Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of four people in the road accident. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members. The information about the accused of the accident is awaited. We will be back when we sourced. May the souls rest in peace. Stay tuned.