UttarPradesh: Ghaziabad 14-year-old Teen Hides Dog Bite From Parents

On Monday, a tragic incident occurred in Ghaziabad as a 14-year-old boy succumbed to rabies. The unfortunate incident stemmed from a dog bite that occurred over a month ago, but the boy, named Sabez, reportedly kept it hidden from his parents. In Sabez’s neighborhood, a woman is known for caring for and feeding a group of stray dogs, with approximately five to six dogs residing in the vicinity. It is alleged that Sabez was bitten by one of these dogs. Furthermore, there have been reports of these dogs biting others in the past.

Sabez’s family explained that due to fear, he kept the incident hidden and, four days later, began experiencing symptoms of rabies, according to his grandfather Matlub Ahmed. According to his family, Sabez developed an aversion to wind and water, opting to stay in darkness. He exhibited signs of extreme fear, often making loud noises. Subsequently, Sabez was transported to various hospitals in Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Delhi’s AIIMS for treatment. Unfortunately, Sabez lost his life while returning from Bulandshahr with his father, Yakub.



In response to this tragic incident, Sabez’s family is seeking action and urging the authorities to take measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. Following the incident, the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation issued a notice to the woman, stating that she had kept the dogs in an “unauthorized” manner, and that they were causing disturbance with their constant barking.



The municipal body also inquired about the registration and vaccination status of the dogs, emphasizing that it is mandatory for pet dogs under Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation to be registered and vaccinated. The woman has been granted a three-day window to provide the dogs’ registration details; otherwise, she will face a fine of Rs 5,000.