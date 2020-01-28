Valentine Week List 2020 Date Sheet Schedule Days Rose Kiss Propose Chocolate Teddy Promise Hug V-Day : Valentine is a season of love and it is coming closer. Valentine Week starts from 7th February to 14th February every year. This week of love is celebrate by couple who are in love and this is the time when people show love and affection to their loved once. Chocolate Day 2020

It is a festival of romantic love and many people give cards, letters, flowers or presents to their spouse or partner. They may also arrange a romantic meal in a restaurant or night in a hotel. Common symbols of Valentine’s Day are hearts, red roses and Cupid.

Valentine’s Day is a very old tradition, thought to have originated from a Roman festival. It is a yearly event it comes on 14th February and its celebration is observed in so many parts of the world.

The most common Valentine’s Day symbols are the heart, particularly in reds and pinks, and pictures or models of Cupid. Cupid is usually portrayed as a small winged figure with a bow and arrow. In mythology, he uses his arrow to strike the hearts of people. People who have fallen in love are sometimes said to be ‘struck by Cupid’s arrow.

Valentine Week Week List

February 7, 2020, Thursday : Rose Day

February 8, 2020, Friday: Propose Day

February 9, 2020, Saturday: Chocolate Day

February 10, 2020, Sunday: Teddy Day

February 11, 2020, Monday: Promise Day

February 12, 2020, Tuesday: Hug Day

February 13, 2020, Wednesday: Kiss Day

February 14, 2020, Thursday: Valentine Day

Some other days 🙂

15th February, 2020: Slap Day

16th February 2020: Kick Day

17th February, 2020: Perfume Day

18th February, 2020: Flirting Day

19th February, 2020: Confession Day

20th February, 2020: Missing Day

21st February, 2020: Break Up

Rose Day

Rose day is the starting of Valentine Week, which is celebrate on 7th February every year. This day is famous for couples who greet each others by giving red rose. Rose is a symbol of love, it is a dynamic and beautiful flowers. Now a days roses are mainly used to show the love and care towards the person they love the most.

Propose Day

Propose Day is the second day in the Valentine week starting from February 7-14. Propose day is celebrated on February 8, every year. This is one of the most romantic day of the week, couple surprise each other by proposing them for relationship and marriage.

Chocolate Day

There are a number of dates throughout the year promoting variations of local, national or international Chocolate Day, it is a third day and celebrate on 9th February every year. Chocolate Day is everyone’s favorite day as everyone likes to get and gift the bunch of chocolates to their loved ones, friends, valentines.

Teddy Day

Couples and youths celebrate this great event of the valentine’s week by gifting their loved ones a lovely and attractive teddy. They send a valentine teddy means love bear to their wife, partner, spouse, friends, and other loved ones. Teddy Day is celebrate on 10th February.

Promise Day

11th February is the day to celebrate Promise Day with your loved once. A strong promise reflects your love towards that person and also make your relationship stronger. A promise and trust is most important thing in a relationship of love.

Hug Day

There’s nothing more reassuring than a comforting cuddle. 12th February is the day when couple celebrate Hug Day. Hug day is the true epitome of showing your endless love towards your friends, beloveds or even your relatives. Hug your beloved tight and make them feel special and on top of the world.

Kiss Day

Kiss Day is the seventh day of Valentine week which is celebrated every year on 13th February. Kiss Day celebrated mainly by the youth and couples in many counties. On this day people kiss to the special person in their life, if you can’t do it real then just send beautiful kiss day images to your loved ones.

Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day, also known as Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is a celebration observed on February 14 each year. It is celebrated in many countries around the world, although it is not a public holiday in most of them. The day was first associated with romantic love in the circle of Geoffrey Chaucer in the High Middle Ages, when the tradition ofcourtly love flourished