Vermont: Suspect Arrested Shooting of Three Palestinian Students, Family

The recent viral news is coming that the department has taken the shooter into custody who has the accused of shooting three Palestinian students in Burlington. People are coming on the internet and wondering about the accused. As per the sources, the authority revealed that a man killed three Palestinian students. Currently, this news is on the top of the social media headlines and circulating over the internet creating a huge controversy. People are showing their interest in knowing about the identification of the suspect. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

The authority revealed the identification of the suspect. The accused is identified as Jason Eaton who shot the three Palestinian students. The 48-year-old man Jason Eaton is found guilty of killing three Palestinian students. The incident happened in Burlington in which three Palestinians were shot by Jason Eaton. The victims are identified as Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid, and Tahseen Aliahmad. They were the Palestinian student. They were shot by Tahseen Aliahmad in Burlington. Kinnan Abdalhamid was a native of the West Bank before shifting to the United States. Read more in the next section.

Suspect Arrested Shooting of Three Palestinian Students

The reports revealed that Kinnan Abdalhamid was shot by Jason Eaton in which his friend was also involved. The 20-year-old Palestinian student Jason Eaton was injured along with his friends Tahseen and Hisham. All three Palestinian students are at the same age. This news spread like waves over the web and the headlines generated a huge attention. The people have been searching for Jason Eaton since his news came to light. As per Jason Eaton’s family statement, he is a “spiritual person”. The victims are staying at different colleges. Scroll down the page.

Abdalhamid student at Haverford College which is located in Pennsylvania, Aliahmad student at Trinity College which is located in Connecticut Awartani is a student at Brown University which is located in Rhode Island. The students came to one of the victim's homes for Thanksgiving. They were meeting on Stayday. The students were shot by Jason Eaton around 6:25 p.m. on Saturday. In this incident, Awartini was badly injured while the other two are now out of danger. Further, two victims are US natives and another one is a legal resident. The accuser Jason was working at CUSO Financial Service as a sales assistant.