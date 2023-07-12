VIDEO: Lee Junho and Yoona Hot Kiss Scene Video Goes Viral on Twitter and Reddit

In this article, we are going to share a news of viral video. In recent news, it was reported that King The Land viewers praised 2 pm’s Lee Junho and Girl’s Generations YoonA’s kissing scene for a significant reason. You are required to read the article for detailed information about the trending news. King The Land is an ongoing Korean television series starring Lee Jun-ho and Im Yoon-ah. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

It premiered on JTBC on June 17, 2023, and on Netflix in selected regions. As per the storyline, King The Land tells the story of Goo Won who is the heir of The King Group, a luxury hotel member who was thrown into an inheritance war, and Cheon Sa rang a hotelier who always has a smile on her face till she meets Goo Won.

Lee Junho and Yoona Hot Kiss Scene

He realized his feelings for her very soon and also accepted those feelings. Since then, Gu Won has cared for her, showing his love through acts of service and quality time. Viewers were not just happy that Gu Won had confessed and our lead couple finally had their first kiss. It was not even how passionate the kiss was compared to the average K-Drama. Fans are appreciating that Gu Won actually asked for consent before kissing Sa Rang.

