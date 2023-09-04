Video: Speeding Car Hits Divider in Lucknow, 23-year-old Driver Killed CCTV Footage

The terrible incident happened in which a 23-year-old man was killed in a car accident in the state capital Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar near Ambedkar Udyan crossing, when he was returning home after celebrating his birthday. This incident shocked the victim’s family members. His family said that he had recently completed his BBA from a private institute in Mumbai. He was very kind toward their family. A video of the accident was also recorded on a CCTV camera in which the car, running at high speed hit a railing and overturned several times. Let’s continue to read the whole article carefully for more details related to this incident.

The accident took place after midnight on Sunday, the car was going so fast on a curve that it hit a pole on the divider in the middle of the road. The impact was so strong that this pillar also fell on the road. The eight-second CCTV footage of the incident went viral, showing the speeding vehicle hitting the divider, flipping over, and coming to a stop after hitting the pole. The impact gave so much impact to the vehicle that turned into a mangled heap of metal. Some locals saw the damaged SUV and called the police at the time of the accident. Swipe down and continue to read the whole article carefully.

Video: Speeding Car Hits Divider in Lucknow

According to reports, Sarthak Pahwa was with his friend Ananya Saxena, 21. They are both on the way home after celebrating his birthday on that day. They are speeding subcompact SUV cars because that car hit a divider, cartwheeled, and crashed into a pole. Officers arrived at the accident scene and extricated the two occupants from the vehicle. Sarthak was pronounced dead at the scene, while Ananya was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. She was later after receiving some primary aid from a doctor. Continue to read the whole article for not to miss a single piece of information related to this incident.

The Victim’s family had a heart-breaking moment because they lost their loved ones in this incident. The void created by his absence can never be filled and that creates a sad moment for them for the rest of their life. This tragic accident serves as a reminder of the importance of safe driving. Drivers are encouraged to always obey traffic rules and regulations, wear seat belts, and avoid distracted driving. Stay with our site for the latest news updates on the daily incident.