Vivo S17 Series Design Renders, Key Specifications and Features Surface on China

Today we are going to talk about the Vivo S17 Series which is currently gathering so much attention on the internet. It is a smartphone and it runs Android 13-based OriginOS 3.1 of this device. Now, it is coming out that this device has been launched and the launching news of this device is currently running in the trends of the internet. Lots of social media users are sharing their reactions towards its launching news and are curious to know more about it. If you also want to know more about this device then you reached the right site because here we shared a single piece of information about this device.

As per the reports and sources, it is not released yet but it is shared it is set to launch on 31 May 2023 in China. The company is going to release the series of Vivo S17 including the base Vivo S17 and the Vivo S17 Pro. Recently, the company also launched the Vivo S17e model now going to launch this Vivo S17 series after the success of the previous model. This device runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3.1 and they are likely to be backed by 4,505mAh battery units. It supports NFC connectivity and has a feature of IR blasters.

Vivo S17 Series Design Renders

It is also shared that the Vivo S17t model could also launch at the same time but some sources claim it is just a rumor. According to the report, the company is going to launch Vivo S17, Vivo S17t, and Vivo S17 Pro models at the same time. These models are coming with lots of features such as it offers a feature of 6.78-inch AMOLED display 1.5K (1260 x 2800 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate. Each model has different storage variants of 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB paired with inbuilt storage variations of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Read continue this article to know more.

The pro model of this device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and it supports a fast-charging 80W feature. This Vivo S17 series offers a feature of 64-megapixel rear camera and a front camera of 16 megapixels. It is coming in three color options including Black, Mountain Sea Green, and Sea of Flowers. Currently, these devices are available to buy from the online store Vivo’s China. It is also said that it will be also launched in the Indian market soon but it is not confirmed yet. We will update you soon. Keep connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.