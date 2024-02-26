Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro India Launch Confirmed; Design and Colour and Specs

Currently, the Vivo company has announced the launch of Vivo V30. The Vivo company is going to introduce its new model by launching it. People are coming on the internet and looking for the Vivo 30 price, design, features, and specifications. As per the recent details, the Vivo V 30 is going to launch in India soon. Smartphone lovers are eagerly waiting for the Vivo V30 launch. According to the company statement, the Vivo V30 will be soon launched in India. This page will help you to learn about the details surrounding the Vivo V30 price, features, and specifications. Stay tuned for more information.

The official page of Vivo has announced the launch of new two models. Let us inform you that, Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro are going to launch soon in India’s market. The details are confirmed by the official page of Vivo. The page also revealed the important details of newly launched smartphones such as features, color options, and many more. The company also offers several color options. The customer can choose three color options as Vivo V30 Pro will be launched in Andaman Blue, Classic Black, and Peacock Green Color. Learn more in the next section.

Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro India Launch Confirmed

The company also revealed the first look of the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro from certain angles. The photo of the newly upcoming Vivo smartphone is catching the attention of the users. In addition, the upcoming Vivo series is going to launch in Thailand on February 28, 2024. The official internet page of Vivo also confirmed that the upcoming Vivo series is designed with a triple rear camera setup. The new series of Vivo is set up like that it can support a 3D curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. According to the details, the Vivo V3o series is designed with a 5,000mAh battery. Scroll down the page.

As of now, the company has not yet revealed the details surrounding the price of the upcoming Vivo V30 series. It will be soon announced by the company on their official page. According to the revealed specification, the upcoming Vivo V30 series features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The charging power is also high as it will support 80W. As we know, the Vivo S18 Pro was launched in China last December. The official page of Vivo will update you soon. Keep following the Dekh News for more updates.