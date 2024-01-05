Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Launched in India. Price, Full Specifications and Features

Good day, Today a news has come stating that India witnesses the launch of Vivo X100 Pro and Vivo X100, unveiling details on pricing and specifications. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. On Thursday, January 4, Vivo officially introduced its latest X100 series in India. The newly launched smartphones, the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro, are powered by MediaTek’s robust Dimensity 9300 SoC and showcase an impressive IP68-rated build, providing water and dust resistance. Notably, the standout feature of these devices is their remarkable camera capabilities, featuring triple rear camera units co-engineered by Zeiss and driven by Vivo’s in-house V2 chip, enhancing image processing. The exclusive variant of the Vivo X100 Pro, featuring an appealing Asteroid Black finish and equipped with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, is available at a price of Rs. 89,999.

On the other hand, the Vivo X100 starts at Rs. 63,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option, and the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 69,999. The X100 comes in Asteroid Black and Stargaze Blue color options. The Vivo X100 series is presently available for pre-orders and is set to go on sale starting January 11. These smartphones can be acquired through various channels, such as Flipkart, the official Vivo India online store, and authorized retail outlets. Furthermore, customers who pre-book using specific bank cards have the chance to receive up to a 10 percent cashback. The Vivo X100 Pro operates on the Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14 and supports dual SIM (Nano). It showcases a 6.78-inch AMOLED 8T LTPO curved display with a peak brightness of 3000nits, 2160Hz high-frequency dimming, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Fueled by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, combined with Vivo’s V2 chip, and featuring up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

In collaboration with Zeiss, the X100 Pro excels in the camera department, incorporating a 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch type primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a Zeiss APO super-telephoto camera, both boasting 50MP resolution and OIS. The telephoto camera offers 4.3x optical zoom, and both primary and telephoto cameras support an impressive 100x digital zoom. The Vivo X100 Pro offers storage options of up to 1TB of UFS4.0 inbuilt storage, and its connectivity features encompass 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, NavIC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Equipped with various sensors, including an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, flicker sensor, multispectral sensor, and infrared remote control.

It boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The device incorporates a substantial 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support, ensuring a dependable and efficient power solution. In terms of dimensions, it measures 164.05×75.28×9.5 mm and weighs 221 grams. The standard Vivo X100 aligns with the Pro model in terms of SIM, software, and display specifications. Running on the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, it offers a maximum of 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, along with the Vivo V2 chip and G720 GPU for seamless performance.

The Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup consists of a 50MP primary Sony IMX920 VCS bionic main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64MP Zeiss super-telephoto camera with 100x clear zoom. For capturing selfies, it features a 32MP front camera. Offering storage options extending up to 1TB, consistent connectivity, water and dust resistance ratings, and an equivalent array of sensors, the X100 stands as a formidable powerhouse. Fueled by a 5,000mAh battery, the device supports 120W fast charging, ensuring users an exceptional and swift charging experience. It boasts dimensions measuring 164.05x75x8.49mm and carries a weight of 202 grams.