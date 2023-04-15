Wakayama: Japan PM Kushida Attacked With Smoke Bomb at Poll Speech Venue

The news coming from Japan, about an explosion was heard in Wakayama. The Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida had to be rushed from a speech due to an explosion. According to the report, on Saturday a loud explosion was heard just before the beginning of the speech in the city of Wakayama. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was not harmed. After this explosion, everyone is in fear. But now Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is safe and not harmed. In the morning, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had come for a speech in the city of Wakayama.

On April 15, Saturday the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida was evacuated safely After an apparent smoke or pipe bomb was thrown at the leader. According to the Japanese media, A pipe-like object was thrown near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during an outdoor speech in the city of Wakayama. Reports also said that there was a sound similar to an explosion at the location. During this smoke explosion, Fumio Kishida wasn’t harmed. The report is coming that a man threw a pipe-like object near Fumia Kishida. This happened during his outdoor speech.

In this incident, a man believed to be the suspect threw a pipe-like object near Japanese Prime Minister Fumia Kishida. Japanese media also showed video footage of this incident. The footage showed people who had gathered at the scene running for shelter. Japanese Prime Minister Fumia Kishida was a part of the official campaigning for the lower house by the election for the Wakayama No. 1. Another incident happened months before this incident, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot in July last year during a stump speech.

According to the Japanese media, the attacker was nabbed by cops in Japan. Reports claim Japan Prime Minister Fumia Kishida evacuated safely. During the rally, the attacker threw a smoke bomb. At the event, Kishida was giving the speech. After this big breaking news from Japan people were now in fear but the Japanese attacker was nabbed by the police in Japan. This incident happened on April 15, Saturday in the city of Wakayama. According to the public broadcasters, Kishida took refuge during the incident and was not harmed. After this smoke explosion, the police of Japanese doing an investigation. The investigation going on. In this incident people also were safe. After this attack, Kishida’s speech was canceled. all incidents happened in the city of Wakayama.