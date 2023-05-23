WATCH: 12-Year-Old Girl Saves Twin Brother From Choking With Heimlich Maneuver Video Viral

Some incidents are saved to become tragic if the witness of the incident deals with the presence of mind. We are going to share one such incident that is viral on the internet. A sister saved the life of his brother while the brother was taking lunch and choked due to the food stuck in his throat. The news has been recovered from Massachusets, USA.

A video is viral and is gaining the huge attention of people. The viral video is the CCTV footage of a school in which a girl rushed to rescue a child when he suddenly finds himself choking on a piece of cheese. The girl who was also the twin sister of the child is getting huge appreciation for her quick action. Her presence of mind saved her brother as the incident was quite fatal if we look at the CCTV footage. In what way, she succeeded to help her brother, let’s find out in this article.

12-Year-Old Girl Saves Twin Brother

The CCTV footage is from the Leicester Public School of Leiceter, Massachusets. The boy Charlie Loverme was taking lunch in the cafeteria of school. suddenly he choked as he stuck a slice of cheese in his throat. The boy was with his friends and nobody was something in mind to act with. They were so shocked as Charlie was coughing badly and was almost in the condition of fainting in no time. But to all’s surprise, Charlie’s twin sister Amelia rushed to the spot at once and performs the Heimlich Maneuver on him.

What is Heimlich Maneuver and how it works, we will share next but a surprising thing to share is that Amelia shared that she felt like twin intuition and went to find her brother. Amelia, who is also 12 years old as she is twin to Charlie quickly responded to the frightening incident and started the first aid. She was aware of Heimlich Maneuver, a process to wrap your arms around the needy and give him five abdominal thrusts. She tried that and the piece of cheese came out of his mouth.

She shared after that she was having only one thing in mind that she has to help him. The school is feeling proud of her for her quick action. The proud father is happy with the alertness of the child and told the media excitedly that Amelia is an hour older than Charlie. Today she proved to be her elder sister. The incident has a lesson for all to be alerted and quick in times of emergencies like this. The school is planning to award her for her immediate action to save her brother’s life. Stay tuned.