Watch: Sarpanch’s Husband Celebrates at wedding By Firing Gun Video Goes Viral

In our daily world, lots of videos are uploaded on the internet or social media sites and many of them went viral the contents of their are different and attract the netizens. Similarly, a video coming forward that shows a shocking incident of firing at a wedding. The firing incident that happened in this short clip attracts the interest of people and users who are now hitting the search engine to know more about this incident and this viral video. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of information about this viral video and also talk about some more information about this incident.

As per the exclusive news and information, this firing incident took place in Patna, India. In this video, we can see a man firing a revolver during the event of a wedding celebration in the Digha Area. The person who is seen as firing is identified as Vimal Rai. He is the husband of a local Sarpanch, in the Nakta Diara area of the Digha police station. At the beginning of this viral video, it is seen that a dance performance is ongoing on the stage and suddenly he reached the stage and began firing his revolver blindly. However, no one is shot by him but it causes panic among the people standing around. Even the women performing on stage were seen as covering themselves.

Watch: Sarpanch’s Husband Celebrates

As per the sources, this video featured Vimal Rai and he shared this video on the internet. This video went viral in a short time period and now running on various many social media platforms. This video is about 29 seconds and now crossing a large number of views on the internet. It is shared that no one is harmed or injured in this firing incident and not much information is available related to this incident. We will update our article after getting more information about this and mention it in our article.

After coming out of this video, the police began their investigation and he is detained by the authorities and now facing multiple charges. This video spread like wildfire and many social media users are sharing their reactions to this viral video. This video is dangerous because if mistakenly anyone can be shot by him. Currently, not much information is shared but everything we will update our article after complete investigation. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read more articles on exciting news topics.