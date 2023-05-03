WATCH: SUV Hits and Kills Biker in Delhi, Driver Carries Dead Body on Roof For 3 Km

An unexpected incident was seen in Delhi. This accident happened in Delhi. According to the sources, a sports utility vehicle (SUV)driver hits a biker in Delhi, and the biker was rushed for 3 kilometers. This news is circulating on the web. This news is going viral on social media. This incident was captured on a CCTV camera. The captured video of this accident is going viral on the internet. People are searching for this news on various social media sites. The SUV drive hit two men who were on bikes. This news is gaining attention on the web. If you want to know in detail so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, an SUV driver hit two men in which one person died. One man out of 2 fell on the vehicle’s roof when he was hit by an SUV. A local person took a video of the accident. In this viral video, you can see how one man is rushing at the car vehicle’s roof without stopping for 3 km. The car carried the man for 3 kilometers. An eyewitness followed the car to stop and also made a video of that incident.

SUV Hits and Kills Biker in Delhi

The accident took place at Delhi’s Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Tolstoy Marg. This incident happened on the mediate night of 29 and 30 April. The two-person who was hit by the SUV was named Mukula who is 20 and the other one Dipanshu Verma was 30 years old. During the accident on that day, the 20 years Mukul imminently jumped away from the bike while 30 years old Dipanshu Verma fell onto the roof of the car. The 30 years old Dipanshu Verma’s body was rushed for 3 kilometers. This incident was captured on the phone by an eyewitness. The eyewitness named mentioned Mohammad Bilal. The eyewitness Mohammad Bilal made the viral of this accident.

The eyewitness Mohammad Bilal followed the car for 3 kilometers. He saw that a man was lying on the vehicle’s roof. As per reports, the SUV driver did not hear anything when Mohammad Bilal was shouting. Even, Mohammad Bilal alerts the SUV driver by honking but the car was not stopped. According to the sources, after rushing three kilometers his body threw down near Delhi’s India Gate. In this accident, the 30 years old Dipanshu Verma died and Mukul got many juries. This time Mukul is in critical condition and admitted to Hospital. The suspect was arrested by Delhi police. The SUV driver’s name is Harneet Singh. Harneet family was sitting in the car during the accident. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update on the same site.