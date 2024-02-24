West Bengal Village: Sandeshkhali Violence, Fire and Smoke, Latest News

Currently, the West Bengal Village’s issues are becoming an international topic. The West Bengal village is dealing with the fire and smoke. In this report, we are going to give you the details surrounding the West Bengal Village’s problems. Now, the question is raised as to why West Bengal Village is becoming an international topic. As per the details, A TMC leader and his two local aides are accused of se*ully assaulting and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali which is located in West Bengal. After the incident, a case is filed against the TMC leader and his two local aides. Stay tuned for more information.

Sandeshkhali violence made the headlines on the internet. As earlier mentioned, the TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his two local aides are facing serious legal charges as they have been accused of se*ualy assaulting and grabbing land in Sandeshkhali. After becoming an international topic, the police arrested the two local aides while Sheikh Shahjahan has not yet been arrested as he is absconding. The two local aides are identified as Uttam Sardar and Shiboprasad Hazra. The Sandeshkhali police and a woman filed a complaint against Sheikh Shahjahan, Uttam Sardar and Shiboprasad Hazra. Out of three, two are arrested while Sheikh Shahjahan is searched by the police. Learn more in the next section.

West Bengal Village

A woman who belongs to Sandeshkhali was attacked in the dead of night. This heartbreaking incident happened two days after she filed the complaint against the TMC leader and his two local aides. The woman belongs to the village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. She stated in front of the magistrate that she was se*ually assaulted near the party office. The woman along with the village police, stated under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Scroll down the page.

The woman also recorded a clip after safely arriving at the Basirhat sub-divisional court. However, on the date of 18th February, the woman who was se*ually assaulted by the TMC leader was not looking better and she was looking unsafe. On the other side, the accused TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan is believed that he us most strong man in the West Bengal area. Now, he facing serious legal changes for sexually assaulting a woman and grabbing the land. This news has caused a huge controversy. Currently, the TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan is absconding from the authorities. Keep following the Dekh News for more updates.