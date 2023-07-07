West of Vale Accident: Five People, Including an Infant, Die in Car Crash CCTV Video Footage

The breaking news is coming that five people, including an infant, lost their lives after being hit by a vehicle. In this article, we will give information about a car crash. We feel sad to share that six died in this car crash. This news went viral on the internet and got a lot of attention. When this news came entire social media was shocked. This news is circulating all around the internet and making huge controversy. People have very eager to know this viral news. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this news in detail.

According to the sources, five people lost their lives in a fatal crash. As we know that road accident cases are rapidly increasing worldwide. This incident happened on U.S. Highway 20 on Vines Hill west of Vale. As per reports, two vehicles collided on Thursday. Netizens are hitting the search engine with questions regarding this news. The police department also revealed the identity of the victims. Currently, this news is at the top of social media headlines. This news is becoming a hot topic on the internet. People are getting shocked after hearing this news.

West of Vale Accident

The car collision was very dangerous. Basically, this incident happened on July 6, 2023, around 8:30 a.m. near U.S. Highway 20 on Vines Hill west of Vale. The investigation is still ongoing. According to the Oregon State Police reports the accident happened when a 2005 Kia Sedona was on the east down Vines Hill way. 2005 Kia Sedona was driven by the 61-year-old man. He was going east down Vines Hill. He stopped his vehicle on the Highway for some reason which caused a fatal crash. The vehicle slammed into a small Nissan sedan in the westbound lane.

Further, another vehicle was driven by a 27-year-old man. It was a Nissan sedan vehicle. Both vehicles were injured in bad condition. There were four people were traveling in the Nissan. The 27-year-old man, a 28-year-old female, a six-month-old baby, and a 15-year-old boy. Sadly all five died in this fatal crash. This is a very tough time for their family who lost their family member in this crash. When both cars were colloid, were caught fire imminently. Their local people called the Oregon State Police, and the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.